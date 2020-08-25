Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 111,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

ETY opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.