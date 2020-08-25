HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 54,947 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,445,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 280,801 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after acquiring an additional 36,971 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of CWI stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.