HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 178,071 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

