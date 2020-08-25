HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Nice by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nice by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nice by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nice by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

NASDAQ NICE opened at $217.59 on Tuesday. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $228.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.49.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.