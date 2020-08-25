HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,757 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

