30,100 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of FR opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.