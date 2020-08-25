Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Twilio by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $626,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.79, for a total value of $7,447,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,817 shares of company stock worth $90,393,128. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $245.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.59.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

