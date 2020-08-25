Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 50.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 73.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 738,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,370 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $350,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.