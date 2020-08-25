Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,657 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. Century Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

