Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 160,269 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

