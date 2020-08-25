Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

