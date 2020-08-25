6,140 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 199,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

