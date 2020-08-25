Trexquant Investment LP Invests $542,000 in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. Century Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,802.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,694. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

