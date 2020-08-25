50,462 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $111,824.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,836 shares of company stock worth $274,103. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $582.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Premier Inc Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
Premier Inc Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Aecom
Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Aecom
Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,141 Shares of ServiceNow Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,141 Shares of ServiceNow Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Has $484,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Has $484,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report