50,462 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $111,824.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,836 shares of company stock worth $274,103. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $582.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.