Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGND. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

