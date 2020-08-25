Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.