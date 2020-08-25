Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Umpqua worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Umpqua by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after acquiring an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,813 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,645 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

