Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 150.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,828 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.27% of Cato worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Cato by 23.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cato by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cato by 18.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 288,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cato by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATO. TheStreet cut shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cato Corp has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

