New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 578,326 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.92% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,468,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after buying an additional 2,072,927 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $17,888,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 663.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,507,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,692,000 after buying an additional 1,129,259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PEB opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

