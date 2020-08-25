Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,549 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,285% compared to the average volume of 184 call options.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

WSC opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.04. WillScot has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WillScot by 53.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

