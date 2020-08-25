HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

VTR stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

