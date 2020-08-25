HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,358 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 218,874 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,287 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $152,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,001 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,960,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $103,678,000 after acquiring an additional 879,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,921,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 170,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $13.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.