O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $201,505,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,044,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $29,655,408. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.75.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $463.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.30. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

