HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 34,723 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,531.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,143,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,863 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $40.29.

