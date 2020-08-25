HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 125.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

