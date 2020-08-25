HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

