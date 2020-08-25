Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 182,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 674,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 76,854 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $240.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $241.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.38.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

