HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 343.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.88. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $208.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.