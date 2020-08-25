State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Gentex worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 48.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 35.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 20.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 64,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.9% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 70,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 31,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

GNTX stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.