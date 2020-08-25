Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 17,397 CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.24% of CyberOptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CyberOptics by 1,564.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 128.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $243.92 million, a PE ratio of 114.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

