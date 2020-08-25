State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 7,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $634,743.96. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,034,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,474,980 shares of company stock valued at $182,771,844. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

