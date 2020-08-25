Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 148.1% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 148.2% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 224,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.18. The firm has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

