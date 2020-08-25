First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $37.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 85.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

