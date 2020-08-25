Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Down 13.7% in July

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 860,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMNR. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

