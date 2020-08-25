Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $186.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $3,627,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,216. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 125.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

