Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 2.67. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

