US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 41.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

