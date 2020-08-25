Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $55,051.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,819,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $5,755,403.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,843,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,723,562. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.