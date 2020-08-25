Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,859,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead bought 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,108.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYXI. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Zynex Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.13 million, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

