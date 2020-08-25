State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 363 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $221.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

