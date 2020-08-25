Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.37 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 185,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.15% of ESCO Technologies worth $25,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 101.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESE. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

