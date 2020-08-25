Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.52 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Performance Food Group worth $24,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 157,617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,619,713 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after buying an additional 74,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,004,132 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $58,400,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

