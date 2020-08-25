Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226,680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $24,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

