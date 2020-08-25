Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

