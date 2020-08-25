Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,276 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $22,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,828.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.12.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.84. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $217.36.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

