Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.93% of Infinera worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Infinera by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Infinera Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

