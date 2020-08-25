Virtu Financial LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

EL opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day moving average of $186.06. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

