8,218 Shares in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,337,000 after purchasing an additional 125,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,006,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABM opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

