8,218 Shares in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,337,000 after purchasing an additional 125,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,006,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABM opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.