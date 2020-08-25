Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

