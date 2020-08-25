State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.02 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 460.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Mountain Road Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 550.0% in the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,278,000 after buying an additional 1,210,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of WRB opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

